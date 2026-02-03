PSL 11: Lahore Qalandars release Haris Rauf and Fakhar Zaman

LAHORE – Franchises have announced their player retentions for Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11.

For the first time in PSL history, a major change has been introduced in the player selection process. The traditional draft system has been replaced with an auction-based model. Under this new system, franchises can retain only one player from each category instead of eight, while the rest of the team will be formed through the auction.

On Tuesday, the franchises confirmed their retentions for PSL 11.

Lahore Qalandars

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars have retained captain Shaheen Afridi in the Platinum category for PSL 11.

The team released Haris Rauf and Fakhar Zaman from the Platinum category. In the Diamond category, Abdullah Shafiq was retained, Sikandar Raza in Gold, and Muhammad Naeem in Silver.

Lahore Qalandars released Salman Mirza from the Diamond category; Zaman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Asif Afridi, and Asif Ali from Gold; and Muhammad Ikhlaq and Muhammad Azab from Silver.