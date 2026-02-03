Basant allowed only in Lahore, clarifies CM Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday announced that kite flying during the three-day Basant festival, beginning February 6, will be permitted only in Lahore.

Speaking at the Basant control room about precautionary measures, the CM emphasized that comprehensive security arrangements are being put in place to ensure the festival is safe for participants.

“Our government is committed to leaving no stone unturned to make Basant a secure event,” she said, adding that a strict monitoring system has been established to oversee the festivities.

This clarification came a day after the Punjab cabinet approved the use of permitted kite-flying materials in four additional districts—Faisalabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Multan—to meet growing public demand for the festival.

CM Maryam noted that people across Punjab are eagerly awaiting Basant, which the provincial government allowed last December under strict guidelines, ending nearly two decades of restrictions on kite flying.

Calling Basant a “beautiful festival of Punjab,” she also urged parents to teach their children the Punjabi language, describing it as a matter of pride.

The CM highlighted the province’s development, stating that Punjab is moving forward and working to provide citizens with modern facilities. She pointed out that free heart surgeries are being conducted for children and praised the province’s progress in technology and artificial intelligence.

Taking a swipe at the previous PTI-led government amid corruption allegations, Maryam Nawaz said, “The country experienced a period of incompetence in the past. They were burning national properties, whereas we are now decorating them.”

She also noted that law and order in Punjab has improved by 70 percent.

Addressing political matters, the CM urged PTI leaders to also pay attention to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has been affected by terrorism.

On the issue of manhole-related deaths, she announced that Punjab will introduce legislation imposing penalties of up to ten years in prison for stealing, purchasing, or selling stolen manhole covers.