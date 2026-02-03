Pakistan invited to Iran-US talks in Turkiye aimed at easing nuclear tensions

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has been invited to take part in talks between Iran and the United States scheduled to be held in Türkiye.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andarabi confirmed the invitation, saying Pakistan had indeed been asked to participate in the Iran–US negotiations taking place in Türkiye.

Pakistan will play a role in efforts aimed at easing tensions between Washington and Tehran. The talks are set to be held in Istanbul.

According to a report by international news agency Reuters, Iranian and US officials have said that nuclear negotiations between the two countries will begin in Türkiye on Friday.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will represent their respective countries. The talks aim to resolve the long-standing dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme through diplomacy in order to prevent a new conflict in the region.

An official said the priority of the Istanbul talks is to avoid confrontation and reduce tensions between the two sides. Regional powers have also been invited to take part in the discussions.

The official said foreign ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Oman and the United Arab Emirates have been invited to attend the talks in Istanbul.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had warned that American warships were moving towards Iran, cautioning that the situation could worsen if no agreement was reached.

US naval vessels had been deployed near Iran last month amid violent anti-government protests in the country.