Shah Rukh Khan's transformation in leaked pics from 'Pathan' stuns fans

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has left his massive fan following amazed with his impressive body transformation in leaked pics from the sets of the upcoming film Pathaan.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor has undergone a shocking transformation as he was spotted with a chiseled physique and long hair which is much in contrast to his on-screen look.

In the photographs, the King of Bollywood could be seen shirtless flaunting his abs as he donned cargo green pants in Spain.

Moreover, another BTS click has been storming the internet where SRK is captured in a black jacket and cup. His co-actor Deepika Padukone was also spotted in the viral clicks.

Earlier this month, the teaser of Pathaan’s was launched with Padukone and John Abharam introducing Khan's character as a ‘true patriot’ in the film.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the cinemas in January 2023. The film is made on a whopping budget of over INR200 crores.

