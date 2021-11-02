Twitter celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday
Twitter celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday
Bollywood's King Khan – Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today. Known for his iconic roles in a plethora of blockbuster films, the superstar has channelled the magic of his charm in more than 100 movies.

Apart from his impressive resume, SRK is undoubtedly one of the most beloved stars across the globe owing to his random acts of kindness.

Twitter cannot stop showering praises on him on his birthday and an overwhelming amount of love and best wishes have been directed towards him.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star massive fan following from across the globe paid tribute to him with heartfelt tweets.

Khan's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following he has amassed over the years. The King of Bollywood has given the audience memorable films like Baazigar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, DDLJ, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chak De! India, Swades and many more.

Police stop fans from gathering outside SRK's house

Police in India’s Mumbai stopped fans from gathering outside the house of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his birthday, a yearly tradition between the fans and actor.

The Dilwale star turned 56 on Tuesday but was not at his home Mannat. In previous years he has celebrated his big day with fans, going up onto the balcony to wave to them. Last year he asked fans not to gather due to the pandemic.

Shah Rukh Khan poses with team of lawyers after ... 03:45 PM | 29 Oct, 2021

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court ...

