Twitter celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday

Bollywood's King Khan – Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today. Known for his iconic roles in a plethora of blockbuster films, the superstar has channelled the magic of his charm in more than 100 movies.

Apart from his impressive resume, SRK is undoubtedly one of the most beloved stars across the globe owing to his random acts of kindness.

Twitter cannot stop showering praises on him on his birthday and an overwhelming amount of love and best wishes have been directed towards him.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star massive fan following from across the globe paid tribute to him with heartfelt tweets.

Shah Rukh Khan House on #SRKDay 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017 and the crowd keeps increasing with each passing year ❤ Now waiting for todays crowd. #HappyBirthdaySRK #HBDWorldsBiggestMovieStar #बादशाह_के_56_साल "Long live King Khan" "Announcement Pathan" pic.twitter.com/ap4JdMPQKE — HAPPY BIRTHDAY SRK ???????? (@Salman100_DH) November 1, 2021

Happy birthday to @iamsrk wishing you further more achievements as king of Bollywood#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/o6mNj9HbO8 — ???????????????????????????????? (@Playbowled) November 2, 2021

Dear @iamsrk - Of course you have more of everything than you will ever need. But this November 2nd is likely more special than any. So this time it's a wish from one father to another, wish you nothing but peace and happiness. God bless you. #HappyBirthdaySRK — Suhel Banerjee (@suhel) November 2, 2021

On his birthday today, #ShahRukhKhan would remember that the greatest wealth he has earned is the love of his fans. Here's wishing they continue supporting him the way they have over the last month The pic, when I captured him in his element, in 2016#SRK56 #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/rA3uLkmyx7 — Abhimanyu Mathur (@MadCrazyHatter_) November 2, 2021

To the man who makes everyone’s heart skip a beat every time he comes on-screen. To the man who has taught us the real meaning of romance. To the man who inspires billions of people. Wishing @iamsrk, the king of our hearts a very happy birthday. ✨❤️#HappyBirthdaySRK #Raees pic.twitter.com/bqhtIawct4 — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) November 2, 2021

no one can do this role better than him.#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/zKq9HuxFgZ — ???????????????????????????????? (@Playbowled) November 2, 2021

They say that if you wish to be loved, you must love. A prime example of that adage is #ShahRukhKhan, the man who taught us all how to love.#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/I4jP7OVxcJ — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 2, 2021

Khan's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following he has amassed over the years. The King of Bollywood has given the audience memorable films like Baazigar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, DDLJ, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chak De! India, Swades and many more.

Police stop fans from gathering outside SRK's house

Police in India’s Mumbai stopped fans from gathering outside the house of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his birthday, a yearly tradition between the fans and actor.

The Dilwale star turned 56 on Tuesday but was not at his home Mannat. In previous years he has celebrated his big day with fans, going up onto the balcony to wave to them. Last year he asked fans not to gather due to the pandemic.