Karachi: CCTV captures muggers stealing a woman's gold chain in broad daylight

KARACHI – Amid the surge in street crimes in the country’s largest metropolis, a woman was robbed in broad daylight outside her house in Gulshan Iqbal.

In the CCTV clip of the incident, two robbers can be seen chasing a woman. The motorcycle-borne man waited while the culprit snatched a gold chain from a woman who was about to enter her residence.

گلشن اقبال میں خاتون سے سونے کی چین اور سامان چھینے کی کوشیش خاتون کی مزاحمت ملزم کا تشدد اور ملزم لوٹ مار کرکے فرار #karachistreetCrime #crime pic.twitter.com/6M92X1ZAWi — Kamil Arif (@CrkamilArif) November 1, 2021

Clad in a grey t-shirt and blue jeans, the mugger makes a move for the woman's gold chain as the latter was waiting at the main entrance. The victim, who initially resisted, was also subjected to physical assault during the robbery.

As the woman tried to resist, the man punches and slaps her in the face with enough force and managed to get hold of the gold chain. In the ending part of the clip, he can be seen escaping the spot while sitting on the pillion seat of the two-wheeler.

The country’s financial hub is facing an alarming increase in the menace of street crime as more than 6,500 incidents have been reported in the metropolis during the month of September.