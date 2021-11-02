Ertugrul star Engin Altan and wife's latest photo takes internet by storm

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan has gained much admiration in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul on-aired.

This time around, the 42-year-old and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar’s loved-up selfie has stormed the internet.

Turning to Instagram, the gorgeous Neslisah shared a PDA-filled photo with Engin that has left the fans gushing. Alongside the beautiful click, she penned a romantic note which reads,

“My darling, who warms even the dark weather with a single glance; every season is beautiful with you...@enginaltandzytn”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neslisah Alkoclar (@neslisahduzyatan)

Fans and friends also showered love on the couple in the comment section after the dazzling portrait went viral online.

Recently, Engin Altan and his wife Neslisah celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary. They tied the knot back on August 28, 2014.

The duo haves two children five years old son Emir Aras Duzyatan and three years old daughter Alara.