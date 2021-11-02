Ertugrul star Engin Altan and wife's latest photo takes internet by storm
Web Desk
03:20 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
Ertugrul star Engin Altan and wife's latest photo takes internet by storm
Share

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan has gained much admiration in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul on-aired.

This time around, the 42-year-old and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar’s loved-up selfie has stormed the internet.

Turning to Instagram, the gorgeous Neslisah shared a PDA-filled photo with Engin that has left the fans gushing. Alongside the beautiful click, she penned a romantic note which reads, 

“My darling, who warms even the dark weather with a single glance; every season is beautiful with you...@enginaltandzytn”  

Fans and friends also showered love on the couple in the comment section after the dazzling portrait went viral online.

Recently, Engin Altan and his wife Neslisah celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary. They tied the knot back on August 28, 2014.

The duo haves two children five years old son Emir Aras Duzyatan and three years old daughter Alara.

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul unveils release date of ... 03:00 PM | 6 Sep, 2021

Popular Turkish star Engin Altan Düzyatan is all set to grace the screen as the much-awaited historical drama ...

More From This Category
Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik set temperature ...
03:47 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
Mansha Pasha awarded IPPA Style Icon Of The Year
02:00 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
Twitter celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday
01:42 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
Pakistani stars spotted at international awards ...
04:45 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
Humaima Malick and Meera's adorable dance video ...
02:54 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
Sarah Khan's attitude during baby Alyana's Aqiqah ...
02:00 PM | 1 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik set temperature soaring with new bold photos
03:47 PM | 2 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr