T20 World Cup – South Africa thrash Sri Lanka by six wickets

ABU DHABI – South African defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in a Group 1 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Proteas achieved a soft target of 85 runs in 13.3 overs, improving their points further as they already won two of the first three games of the tournament.

Earlier, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje took 3 wickets each as South Africa bowled out Bangladesh for a low score of 84. For Bangladesh, Mahedi Hassan scored 27 while Litton Das also contributed with a 36-ball 24.

Initially, South Africa had won the toss and skipper Temba Bavuma elected to bowl first against Bangladesh.

Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to field first in Abu Dhabi 🏏 #T20WorldCup | #SAvBAN | https://t.co/NNloehrDIn pic.twitter.com/aWzeLSYhMC — ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2021

Proteas emerged as a strong team to qualify for the semifinals after thrashing West Indies and Sri Lanka. They sit second in the group, ahead of Aussies on net run rate – both teams share 4 points.

Meanwhile, Mahmudullah-led Bangla Tigers failed to win a single Super 12 game in their three fixtures so far. Their hopes of qualifying to the semi-finals almost come to an end after the narrow loss to Windies.

Bangladesh also faced another blow after star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, ruled out of the tournament following a hamstring injury. The team has made changes as Mustafizur Rahman has been rested, and Nasum Ahmed, the left-arm spinner, comes back into the playing XI.

Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt), Liton Das, Mohammed Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Mohammed Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam.