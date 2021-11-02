US President Biden caught ‘napping’ during UN Climate Change Conference (VIDEO)

GLASGOW – US President Joe Biden, 78, was recently caught 'sleeping' during the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

The Democratic leader, who earlier mentioned that Pentagon officials consider climate change to be the ‘greatest threat’ to US national security, was spotted sitting with closed eyes during opening speeches at the Cop26 conference.

A clip first shared by a reporter of leading daily is doing the rounds at social sites and the footage has garnered millions of views within a day of being shared online.

US oldest President, donning a blue suit and a black face mask, shuts his eyes for some seconds, before opening them briefly and then closing them again for some time.

He was listening to a speaker and moments later he shuts his eyes and keeps them closed as he was apparently struggling to stay awake.

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches pic.twitter.com/az8NZTWanI — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

The incumbent president of the US is the oldest President to serve the country as he will turn 79 this month.

Many of the journalists and his opponents have often mentioned his age factor to blame for being physically unfit for the key role and among the most vocal of these opponents is former US President Donald Trump, who even called Biden ‘Sleepy Joe’ during the last presidential campaign.

As many lambasted US President, some internet users said Biden was simply 'resting his eyes' for a few seconds amid long journeys and busy schedules.

The speeches at the climate summit not only make him sleep but British Prime Minister and event host Boris Johnson was also spotted sitting with his eyes closed.

Johnson was pictured with his eyes closed as 57-year-old sat between UN chief Antonio Guterres and Sir David Attenborough.