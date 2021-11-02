Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik set temperature soaring with new bold photos

Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik set temperature soaring with new bold photos
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar and cricketer Shoaib Malik's fashion photoshoot have been creating waves amongst the public as the duo oozes crackling chemistry.

Flaunting an aesthetic flamboyance, the gorgeous Ayesha and the handsome cricket star posed together leaving the temperature soaring high.

As the glimpses from the photoshoot continue to set the internet ablaze, the Bulbulay star took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of stunning portraits from the sizzling fashion photoshoot.

Both the stars have paired up for a bold photoshoot for OK Pakistan. Their photos went viral in no time.

On the work front, Ayesha Omar and Yasir Hussain are all set to star in a film on serial killer Javed Iqbal

Ayesha Omar trolled for wearing bold dress at ... 03:50 PM | 30 Oct, 2021

Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2021 was a glamorous extravaganza this year with the majority of entertainment ...

