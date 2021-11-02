Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik set temperature soaring with new bold photos
Share
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar and cricketer Shoaib Malik's fashion photoshoot have been creating waves amongst the public as the duo oozes crackling chemistry.
Flaunting an aesthetic flamboyance, the gorgeous Ayesha and the handsome cricket star posed together leaving the temperature soaring high.
As the glimpses from the photoshoot continue to set the internet ablaze, the Bulbulay star took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of stunning portraits from the sizzling fashion photoshoot.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Both the stars have paired up for a bold photoshoot for OK Pakistan. Their photos went viral in no time.
On the work front, Ayesha Omar and Yasir Hussain are all set to star in a film on serial killer Javed Iqbal
Ayesha Omar trolled for wearing bold dress at ... 03:50 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2021 was a glamorous extravaganza this year with the majority of entertainment ...
- Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik set temperature soaring with new bold ...03:47 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
-
- T20 World Cup: Proteas opt to bowl first against Bangladesh02:52 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
- At least 15 killed, scores injured in Kabul hospital blasts02:39 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
- Karachi: CCTV captures muggers stealing a woman's gold chain in broad ...02:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021