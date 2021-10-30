Ayesha Omar trolled for wearing bold dress at Filmfare night

Ayesha Omar trolled for wearing bold dress at Filmfare night
Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2021 was a glamorous extravaganza this year with the majority of entertainment vicinity present at the award show.

Yet, the moral brigade has been blazing with opinions regarding the wardrobe choice that were opted by female stars in particular Ayesha Omar.

The Bulblay star seems to create a ruckus with her exquisite yet risqué gown. Looking drop-dead gorgeous in a stunning silver outfit, Omar was a sight to behold in the gelled back hairstyle.

Despite looking beautiful, the netizens shared some unsolicited views and bashed the fashionista over her backless dress.

Needless to say, the moral police jumped on her case and demand her to conform to the traditional style and dress her age. 

On the work front, Ayesha Omar and Yasir Hussain are all set to star in a film on serial killer Javed Iqbal.

