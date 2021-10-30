PM Imran rejects OGRA summary to increase petroleum prices
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided not to increase the prices of petroleum products keeping in view the public interest, according to the PM Office.
The premier rejected a proposal of OGRA and the Finance Ministry regarding increase in the petroleum prices in view of the public relief.
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended to increase the Petrol price 11.53 rupees per litre, High Speed Diesel Rs8.49, Kerosene oil Rs6.29 and Light Diesel Rs5.72 per litre due to the soaring prices of petroleum products in the international market.
PM Imran, however, rejected the proposed increase and the burden to this effect will be borne by the government.
According to the PMO, the government is giving priority to extend relief to the masses instead of shifting the burden of rising international prices.
