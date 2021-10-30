PM Imran rejects OGRA summary to increase petroleum prices

Web Desk
04:49 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
PM Imran rejects OGRA summary to increase petroleum prices
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided not to increase the prices of petroleum products keeping in view the public interest, according to the PM Office.

The premier rejected a proposal of OGRA and the Finance Ministry regarding increase in the petroleum prices in view of the public relief.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended to increase the  Petrol price 11.53 rupees per litre, High Speed Diesel Rs8.49, Kerosene oil Rs6.29 and Light Diesel Rs5.72 per litre due to the soaring prices of petroleum products in the international market.

PM Imran, however, rejected the proposed increase and the burden to this effect will be borne by the government.

According to the PMO, the government is giving priority to extend relief to the masses instead of shifting the burden of rising international prices.

PSO sets all-time records as profits soar in ... 12:28 PM | 29 Oct, 2021

KARACHI – Pakistan State Oil continues to assert its dominance in the energy market as it outperforms the ...

More From This Category
Former Pakistan air chief calls for enhancing ...
10:54 AM | 30 Oct, 2021
President Alvi seeks clerics’ help in defusing ...
09:45 AM | 30 Oct, 2021
Pakistan reports 658 new Covid cases, 10 deaths 
08:40 AM | 30 Oct, 2021
CAA allows Indian airline to use Pakistani ...
11:35 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
Pakistan likely to raise electricity price by ...
08:29 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
PM Imran takes notice of Shoaib Akhtar’s insult ...
05:59 PM | 29 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar trolled for wearing bold dress at Filmfare night
03:50 PM | 30 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr