Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga becomes first bowler to claim a hat-trick in T20 World Cup 2021
Share
DUBAI – Sri Lankan bowler Wanindu Hasaranga claimed the first hat-trick of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
He achieved the feat by removing three players of South Africa – Markram, Bavuma and Pretorius – in an important match played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
W W W! 🎩— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 30, 2021
Hat-trick for Hasaranga 🔥
Hasaranga becomes the third bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the #T20WorldCup#RoaringForGlory #ApeKollo pic.twitter.com/4y5DkXfdDQ
He has become the first bowler of the ongoing tournament to take a hat-trick. Overall, he is the third bowler pick up the milestone in the history of the T20 World Cup.
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka set 143-run target for ... 02:47 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Sri Lanka have set a target of 143 runs for South Africa in an important ICC T20 World Cup match at Sharjah ...
- Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga becomes first bowler to claim a hat-trick in ...05:44 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan Army hosts teams from nine countries for 3rd International ...05:18 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
- PM Imran rejects OGRA summary to increase petroleum prices04:49 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
- Go on a Winning Spree with Haier’s T20 World Cup Offer!04:22 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
-
- Pakistani celebrities sparkle at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night03:20 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
- Sheheryar Munawar leaves public enraged following encounter with ...02:07 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
- Aryan Khan released from jail after three weeks11:24 AM | 30 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021