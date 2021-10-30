Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga becomes first bowler to claim a hat-trick in T20 World Cup 2021
05:44 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga becomes first bowler to claim a hat-trick in T20 World Cup 2021
DUBAI – Sri Lankan bowler Wanindu Hasaranga claimed the first hat-trick of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

He achieved the feat by removing three players of South Africa – Markram, Bavuma and Pretorius – in an important match played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. 

He has become the first bowler of the ongoing tournament to take a hat-trick. Overall, he is the third bowler pick up the milestone in the history of the T20 World Cup. 

