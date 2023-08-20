AJGL Monthly Medal Match concludes on a high note 

LAHORE - The Ace Junior Golf League (AJGL) Monthly Medal Regional Match concluded here at the Gymkhana Golf Course with an astounding success.

This will be followed respectively in Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Sona Golf Club, Rahim Yar Khan and the last one in Rumanza, Multan. Ace junior golf is an extension of Girls Golf Matches, that was the brainchild of its founding member Dr. Asma Afzal Shami, former chairperson ladies golf PGF and Patron and Chairperson BOD AJGL.

She has designed the AJGL to be a golf league for both girls and boys, between the ages of 6-21 years, that can eventually become a much-needed nursery at the grassroots level for discovering, nurturing and producing our future golf champions, at the national level.

Ms. Munazza Shaheen Rules Official and President AJGL has setup the format of AJGL including complete web portal equipped with ranking, profiles, events coverage and players’ registration. Also social media usage will ensure the much presence of Pakistan in international golfing community.

She helped with the necessary framework, adopted from accomplished golfing countries like USA, UK, Thailand, Malaysia and others, to have two basic principles. First principle; the golfers are divided into age categories, not skill level or handicap, the players know that they have to achieve a certain proficiency level as per their age and start in early years in order to compete in the world. Second Principle, they have to compete on gross and play strategically like green in regulation, two putts strategy, up and down to save pars and learn to keep their scores low rather than winning on net.

The youngest junior golfers of age 6 to 10 in Birdie Category performed exceptionally well playing 9 holes. In the girls section, top 4 positions were attained by Noor Bano Chaudry gross 58, Syeda Noor Zara Shah (62), Sara Qasim (77) and Zayneb Akram (78). In boys, Shahzain Iftikhar (49), Issa Khan (59), Nael Haider (65) and Wali Akram (80) came first, second, third and fourth respectively.

The eagle category of ages 10 to 14, in girls section, the top 4 positions were clinched by Nataliya Ch (96), Aleesa Almas Rashid (99), Nataliya Nadeem Khan (102) and Zoay Qureshi (103). In the boys section, Mikail Usman (77), Rehan Asif (82), Sher Ali Khan (82), Ibrahim Wajid (84) topped the charts.

In the albatross category of ages 14 to 18, in girls section, the top 4 positions were taken by Laiba Ali Shah (93), Bushra Fatima (94), Aliha Amjad (102) and Ayezah Amin (133). In the boys section, Ahmed Ibrahim (73), Wajahat Anwer (91), Rohail Ibrahim (92), Hussain Ali Shah (96) were on top 4 table positions.

In the elite category of ages 18-21, in the boys section, the top four positions were taken by M Saim Tahir (73), Sam Latif (74), Adam Khan (78) and Muhammad Abdullah (85).

The event concluded with a very impressive prizes distribution ceremony, which was conducted and by the enthusiastic juniors and organised in a professional manner by Ms Bela Azam, Lady Captain LGGC.

Dr Asma Afzal Shami, reading out a special message that had been sent by Lt Gen (R) Hillal, Patron-in-Chief AJGL, said: “I would like to compliment Dr. Asma Shami for envisioning this unique concept which, I’m sure, will prove to be a game changer for the future development of golf in Pakistan. I would also like to eulogies the technical role played by Ms Munazza Shaheen in actualizing Dr Shami’s concept on ground. This unbeatable combination of Dr Shami’s relentless drive and ability to getting things done, and Ms Munazza’s technical skills and unmatched knowledge of golfing rules, are more than a solid guarantee for the future success of AJGL.”

Mian Misbah ur Rehman, the chief guest, in his speech remarked, “While the federation and its affiliated provincial associations, have long been trying to come up with a workable, a sustainable concept for creating a golfing talent hunting mechanism at the national level. Dr Asma Shami and Ms Munazza Shaheen have shown us the way. All praise and kudos to them and their dedicated team.

“The golf league has gymkhanas’ wholehearted support. The club will go out of its way to provide all kinds of support and facilities to the organisers of AJGL. I am aware such an effort requires a lot of hard work. I am also aware of the financial restrain the league will face. I will try and help you to solicit funds for your noble cause,” he added.

Mr. Shaukat Javed, Convener Gymkhana Golf Club offered to facilitate AJGL, saying, “I am pleased to announce that the club will waiver off match fee and the green fee for the juniors to play matches. The organisers are most welcome to use any facility in the club they require. Gymkhana golf club is here to provide its full support to this bold initiative.”