Is Firdous Ashiq Awan's intuition about Sania-Shoaib's divorce true or not?

The cross-border lovers and accomplished athletes who set the precedent for Indo-Pak marriages may have separated. With a whirlwind of speculations and separation rumors plaguing the internet, social media users are confused to date whether Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have called it quits or not.

While no confirmation seems to come from either parties, Pakistani political leader Firdous Ashiq Awan may have dropped a hint regarding the lingering future of the couple.

In a recent guest appearance on Tabish Hashmi's show, Hasna Mana Hai, the 53-year-old former Federal Minister for National Regulations and Services revealed that she attended the luxurious wedding of the Indian-Pakistani athletes. Awan confessed that she had a hunch the wedding would end in a divorce.

Awan added that even though Malik and Mirza did not pick sides when it came to residency — not living in India or Pakistan either — their life in Dubai — with their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik — did not help in strengthening the marital bond.

Awan, who was a guest at the couple's Sialkot reception, presented a gold crown to Mirza but, her intuition said something else.

Malik and Mirza tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony, with functions held both in India and Pakistan, in 2010. The couple welcomed their son in 2018.