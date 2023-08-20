Is Firdous Ashiq Awan's intuition about Sania-Shoaib's divorce true or not?

The cross-border lovers and accomplished athletes who set the precedent for Indo-Pak marriages may have separated. With a whirlwind of speculations and separation rumors plaguing the internet, social media users are confused to date whether Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have called it quits or not.
While no confirmation seems to come from either parties, Pakistani political leader Firdous Ashiq Awan may have dropped a hint regarding the lingering future of the couple.
In a recent guest appearance on Tabish Hashmi's show, Hasna Mana Hai, the 53-year-old former Federal Minister for National Regulations and Services revealed that she attended the luxurious wedding of the Indian-Pakistani athletes. Awan confessed that she had a hunch the wedding would end in a divorce.
Awan added that even though Malik and Mirza did not pick sides when it came to residency — not living in India or Pakistan either — their life in Dubai — with their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik — did not help in strengthening the marital bond.
Awan, who was a guest at the couple's Sialkot reception, presented a gold crown to Mirza but, her intuition said something else.
Malik and Mirza tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony, with functions held both in India and Pakistan, in 2010. The couple welcomed their son in 2018.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 20, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Karachi
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Quetta
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Attock
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Multan
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
