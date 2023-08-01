Shoaib Malik drops a 'hint' about divorce from Sania Mirza

Sports world’s most famous couple – Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza – has been in the news for quite some time now. The couple is said to have separated and rumours of their divorce have been making rounds on social media recently.

However, a recent subtle change on Malik's official Instagram page fuelled further speculation.

The cricketer, who was formerly known as "Sania Mirza's husband" in his bio, made a significant alteration by removing his wife's name. Instead, his bio now reads, "Being a father is the greatest blessing in this world."

The duo tied the knot in 2010, and their marriage seemed to be a picture of bliss. After eight years of companionship, they welcomed their son, Izhan Mirza Malik, into their lives, making their bond even stronger.

Amidst swirling rumours, Malik previously addressed the situation, asserting that everything was fine between him and his wife. However, he shed light on the reason for their physical separation. Due to his professional commitments and business ventures, which include a franchise in India, Shoaib found himself frequently away from home. Meanwhile, Sania, being an accomplished sportswoman herself, was busy with her projects and engagements.

As news of the subtle change in Shoaib's Instagram bio surfaced, it once again sparked curiosity among fans and media outlets.