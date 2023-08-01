Imran Abbas set to star in first Indian Punjabi movie

After the resounding success of the captivating Punjabi film "Kali Jotta," which left viewers spellbound with its unique storyline, U&I Films & VH Entertainment led by talented producers Sunny Raj, Varun Arora, Amit Juneja and Saral Rani, are all geared up to weave their magic once again.

The highly anticipated shooting for their upcoming masterpiece, "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee," has officially commenced, leaving the audience worldwide brimming with excitement. The film is scheduled for release on 23rd February 2024, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The rom-com boasts a stellar cast featuring Simi Chahal and Imran Abbas in the lead roles. Both accomplished actors bring their exceptional talent to breathe life into the characters and take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster filled with laughter, love and unforgettable moments.

The film's heartwarming narrative revolves around the essence of relationships and the beauty of love. The audience will be immersed in a world of emotions, following the characters on a journey of self-discovery and heartwarming connections.

Abbas also shared a few BTS pictures too with the caption, "My characters, my stories … BTS from my first Indian Punjabi Flick “JEEVE SOHNEYA JEE” with pressure bandage on my right ankle after I met a foot injury while working. Alhamdulillah I am perfectly fine now. Thanks for your concern and heartwarming messages. Photo Credits : @karanmakeovers_ #punjabi #pollywood #bts #jeevesohneyajee"

The production team has spared no effort in capturing the true spirit of Punjab, infusing the film with rich culture and vibrant traditions. From the captivating screenplay to the soul-stirring music and stunning cinematography, every aspect has been meticulously crafted to deliver an enchanting cinematic experience.