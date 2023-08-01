Search

Lifestyle

Imran Abbas set to star in first Indian Punjabi movie

Maheen Khawaja 10:08 PM | 1 Aug, 2023
Imran Abbas set to star in first Indian Punjabi movie
Source: Instagram

After the resounding success of the captivating Punjabi film "Kali Jotta," which left viewers spellbound with its unique storyline, U&I Films & VH Entertainment led by talented producers Sunny Raj, Varun Arora, Amit Juneja and Saral Rani, are all geared up to weave their magic once again.

The highly anticipated shooting for their upcoming masterpiece, "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee," has officially commenced, leaving the audience worldwide brimming with excitement. The film is scheduled for release on 23rd February 2024, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The rom-com boasts a stellar cast featuring Simi Chahal and Imran Abbas in the lead roles. Both accomplished actors bring their exceptional talent to breathe life into the characters and take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster filled with laughter, love and unforgettable moments.

The film's heartwarming narrative revolves around the essence of relationships and the beauty of love. The audience will be immersed in a world of emotions, following the characters on a journey of self-discovery and heartwarming connections.

Abbas also shared a few BTS pictures too with the caption, "My characters, my stories … BTS from my first Indian Punjabi Flick “JEEVE SOHNEYA JEE” with pressure bandage on my right ankle after I met a foot injury while working. Alhamdulillah I am perfectly fine now. Thanks for your concern and heartwarming messages. Photo Credits : @karanmakeovers_ #punjabi #pollywood #bts #jeevesohneyajee"

The production team has spared no effort in capturing the true spirit of Punjab, infusing the film with rich culture and vibrant traditions. From the captivating screenplay to the soul-stirring music and stunning cinematography, every aspect has been meticulously crafted to deliver an enchanting cinematic experience.

Imran Abbas to share screen with Simi Chahal in new Punjabi film ‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Indus Echoes — First Sindhi feature film in 26 years under production

10:14 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas's new dance video takes the internet by storm

08:30 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Father-daughter duo Sara and Saif Ali Khan share TV screen for the first time

10:51 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Indian actress strikes back at alleged "Pakistani journalist" for slanderous attack

10:32 AM | 1 Aug, 2023

Netizens wish Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan to get married

09:41 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

Dubai to unveil first-ever wax figure of Benazir Bhutto at Madame Tussauds

09:44 PM | 29 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Father-daughter duo Sara and Saif Ali Khan share TV screen for the ...

10:51 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 1 Aug 2023 

09:02 AM | 1 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 1, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 1, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 320.5 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.1 77.9
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.72
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 1, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (1 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Karachi PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Islamabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Peshawar PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Quetta PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Sialkot PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Attock PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Gujranwala PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Jehlum PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Multan PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Bahawalpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Gujrat PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Nawabshah PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Chakwal PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Hyderabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Nowshehra PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Sargodha PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Faisalabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Mirpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: