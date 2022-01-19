UK man who advertised himself on matrimonial billboards gives an explosive interview
Share
UK's Muhammad Malik stormed the internet when he literally put himself out there on billboards to save from an arranged marriage.
Sparking a hilarious meme fest, the Londoner put up signs around Birmingham that read "Save me from an arranged marriage" and added a link to his website findmalikawife.com for potential suitors.
Now, the 29-year-old appeared for an interview with BBC and needless to say, he made many surprising revelations of his shocking billboard appearance.
Revealing about why he advertised himself, he explained that he is not at all against an arranged marriage and has an extroverted personality.
The keyboard warriors were quick to respond. While many found Malik's stunt hilarious and inspiring, others felt it was a direct attack on arranged marriage culture.
View this post on Instagram
2020 Billboard Music Awards: Post Malone, Billie ... 10:45 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
With Kelly Clarkson hosting the event for the third year in a row, the semi-virtual Billboard Music Awards are here ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- DC Rawalpindi removed over Murree tragedy06:47 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- UK man who advertised himself on matrimonial billboards gives an ...06:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
-
- PSL 2022 – NCOC lowers crowd capacity to 25% amid Omicron spike06:05 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- CPEC pace satisfactory, Chinese ambassador tells Pakistan Army chief05:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
-
- Xulfi accused of plagiarising Coke Studio’s ‘Tu Jhoom’ melody05:00 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan pair up for an upcoming project04:42 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021