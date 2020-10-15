2020 Billboard Music Awards: Post Malone, Billie Eilish nab coveted awards
With Kelly Clarkson hosting the event for the third year in a row, the semi-virtual Billboard Music Awards are here once again to celebrate another year of record-smashing achievements.
Some of the biggest music stars were honoured on Wednesday at the Billboard Music Awards.
Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish dominated the nominations list. Eilish bagged multiple awards including Top Female Artist. Garth Brooks won the Icon award. Post Malone took home the most coveted award of the night as the Top Artist, alongside nine other accolades.
The event had some of the most incredible performances by musicians including John Legend, Alicia Keys Brandy, En Vogue, BTS and Luke Combs.
Here’s the list of night's big winners in key categories:
Top Artist
Post Malone
Top Billboard 200 Album
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Top Male Artist
Post Malone
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Harry Styles
Top 100 Song
Old Town Road by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Top Social Artist
BTS
Top Song Sales Artist
Lizzo
Top R&B Artist
Khalid
Top Country Artist
Luke Combs
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Congratulations to all the winners!
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
