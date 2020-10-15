2020 Billboard Music Awards: Post Malone, Billie Eilish nab coveted awards

With Kelly Clarkson hosting the event for the third year in a row, the semi-virtual Billboard Music Awards are here once again to celebrate another year of record-smashing achievements.

Some of the biggest music stars were honoured on Wednesday at the Billboard Music Awards.

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish dominated the nominations list. Eilish bagged multiple awards including Top Female Artist. Garth Brooks won the Icon award. Post Malone took home the most coveted award of the night as the Top Artist, alongside nine other accolades.

The event had some of the most incredible performances by musicians including John Legend, Alicia Keys Brandy, En Vogue, BTS and Luke Combs.

Here’s the list of night's big winners in key categories:

Top Artist

Post Malone

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Top Male Artist

Post Malone

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Harry Styles

Top 100 Song

Old Town Road by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Top Social Artist

BTS

Top Song Sales Artist

Lizzo

Top R&B Artist

Khalid

Top Country Artist

Luke Combs

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Congratulations to all the winners!

