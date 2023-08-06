Inside Anzela Abbasi and Tashfeen Ansari's glittering Shendi ceremony (Pics & Videos)

Pakistani diva Anzela Abbasi’s dreamy wedding festivities continue to storm the internet and lately, her Shendi ceremony remained under the limelight.

The Shendi celebration of Baby Star was a combination of 'Mehndi' and 'Shaadi' and it oozed classic white charm. In the clicks and reels shared on the bride’s officials Instagram, she looked beyond stunning, and the couple was a sight to behold.

Glowing in marital bliss, the wedding clicks of Anzela and Tashfeen are a delight for fans, as it soon went viral.

A clip from their big day is doing rounds on social media, showing the lovebirds swaying, while guests cheered for them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Anzela glowed in a white dress while Tashfeen rocked a light-toned suit, and both were looking gorgeous.

The star-studded night was a traditional affair and the guest list included Pakistani celebrities who were spotted mingling with Abbasis.