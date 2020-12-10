Pakistani scientist recognised by Australian Academy for STEM research

A proud moment for Pakistan as Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering has recognised Pakistani computer scientist Shazia Sadiq to be part of STEM research.

Shazia Sadiq’s work was recognised by ATSE for developing solutions for Business Information Systems to more effectively process information. Improving business process management, governance, and risk and compliance data her innovative STEM research has been highly appreciated.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan took to his official Twitter handle praising Sadiq:

Congratulations to Shazia Sadiq - Pakistan's computer scientist for getting recognized by the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE) for her innovative STEM research. Truly making the entire country proud of her. Well-done Shazia!!! @GdNewsPakistan pic.twitter.com/bIzwVu1gYA — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) December 8, 2020

Shazia Sadiq is currently working in the School of Information Technology and Electrical Engineering at The University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia.

Holding a PhD from The University of Queensland in Information Systems and a Masters degree in Computer Science from the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok, Thailand Sadiq is part of the Data and Knowledge Engineering (DKE) research group. She is involved in teaching and research in databases and information systems.

The professor's expertise domain include innovative solutions for Business Information Systems that span several areas including business process management, governance, risk and compliance, data quality management, workflow systems, and service science.