Juvaria Abbasi sets internet on fire with new photos in saree

Veteran actor Juvaria Abbasi is super talented and drop-dead gorgeous which reflects in her impressive and versatile television and film resume.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the Ghisi Pitti Mohabbat actor is a fashionista in real life and she makes sure to drop glimpses on her social media.

Turning to Instagram handle. the 48-year-old recently posted a series of photos in a saree where she looked breathtaking.

"The love i have for sari ♥️ @versatilebyms thank u soo much for the beautiful sari ", she captioned.

Keyboard warriors flocked to the comment section to express their two cents. Trolls made sarcastic attacks and directed unsolicited opinions towards Abbasi.

Slamming her wardrobe choice, they deemed her attire 'inappropriate' and too 'revealing'. Apart from the trolls, many complimented her and showered her with love.

On the work front, her drama Aakhir Kab Tak has been getting raving reviews and is being loved by the masses.