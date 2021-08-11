Nawaz's doctors advise against return without treatment, says medical report

LAHORE – Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been in Britain for more than a year, has submitted a fresh medical report to the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The three-page report submitted by Amjad Pervez stated that the physicians treating PML-N supreme have advised him from travelling, visiting public spaces and staying ‘close to healthcare facilities where he is currently under treatment.'

Nawaz Sharif is suffering from various diseases, and need more caution in wake of the ongoing Covid pandemic, the medical report cited. It further added that the blood supply to Sharif’s heart is not normal as he is being treated by doctors who know his medical history.

An experienced team of haematologists at the Guy’s and St. Thomas Hospital and the cardiologists at the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital are looking after Nawaz in London, the report said.

The medical report of the ousted PM was submitted a week after the British authorities rejected a plea filed by him seeking an extension for his stay in London. The UK Home Office informed the PML-N leader of its decision, saying he reserved the right to appeal against the decision.

Following the development, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid urged former Pakistani premier to return to homeland and face cases.

Last year, the Islamabad High Court had declared Sharif a proclaimed offender after he failed to appear before a bench.