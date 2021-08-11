Mehwish Hayat proposes to Leonardo DiCaprio in TV interview

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable female superstars of Pakistan.

The bold and beautiful diva is a super-talented actress who is equally praised for her vocal talent as well.

Blessed with a gorgeous face, the Dillagi star has a massive fan following who is quite curious about her personal life, in particular, her love file.

In a recent interview, Hayat opened up about her preferences in men and reason for singlehood whilst proposing Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

While talking about her future partner, Mehwish explained that since she is has a realistic persona so to balance her out, her better half should be exceedingly romantic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Popcorn (@entertainment_popcorn)

Revealing her celebrity crush, the 33-year-old actress revealed that she has been facing the Hollywood heartthrob for a long time.

This host further asked the diva whether she has a crush on anyone in Pakistan to which she replied that she hasn’t found anyone in Pakistan yet.

“If Leonardo DiCaprio is watching this right now then, agar app baraat lekar ana chahte hain tou mein tayaar hoon.”, she concluded.

Leonardo DiCaprio is a 46-year-old American actor, film producer, and environmentalist who enjoys a massive fan following all across the globe.