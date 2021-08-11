Nimra Khan requests fans for prayers as she admitted to hospital

04:18 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Nimra Khan requests fans for prayers as she admitted to hospital
Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai star Nimra Khan has been hospitalized due to deteriorating health.

The 30-year-old posted an appeal for prayers on her Instagram handle as she battles urethral stones. 

She posted two pictures of herself in a hospital where she said she was in "extreme pain" and needed prayers.

While talking to a local media outlet, Nimra revealed that there is a stone in her urethra which might need an operation. "Due to [this] there is shooting, unbearable pain. And it has also caused an infection that aggravates the pain," she said.

Moreover, the Uraan star also updated her well-wishers where she said she couldn't even express the level of pain she was in. She concluded by requesting her followers to pray for her.

