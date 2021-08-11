Nimra Khan requests fans for prayers as she admitted to hospital
Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai star Nimra Khan has been hospitalized due to deteriorating health.
The 30-year-old posted an appeal for prayers on her Instagram handle as she battles urethral stones.
She posted two pictures of herself in a hospital where she said she was in "extreme pain" and needed prayers.
While talking to a local media outlet, Nimra revealed that there is a stone in her urethra which might need an operation. "Due to [this] there is shooting, unbearable pain. And it has also caused an infection that aggravates the pain," she said.
Moreover, the Uraan star also updated her well-wishers where she said she couldn't even express the level of pain she was in. She concluded by requesting her followers to pray for her.
Earlier, Nimra Khan and Momina Mustehsan left the internet mesmerized as they performed a beautiful rendition of the classic Indian song 'Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi'.
