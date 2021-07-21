Momina Mustehsan and Nimra Khan flaunt their singing skills (VIDEO)

The gorgeous ladies from the entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other as the latest duo to break the stereotypical notion is Momina Mustehsan and Nimra Khan.

While the collaboration between singer and actress is not unheard of, the following venture of the beautiful divas comes as a breath of fresh air.

Mustehsan and Khan left the internet mesmerized as they performed a beautiful rendition of the classic Indian song 'Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi'.

Turning to Instagram, the Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai actor posted a clip of their duet. "The pearl is the queen of gems and the gem of queens@mominamustehsan ", she captioned.

While the Afreen Afreen singer plays the guitar, Nimrah sings along with her. The two ladies are dressed in casual chic outfits as they flaunt their singing skills.

The viral video has stormed the Internet leaving the fans gushing over the drop-dead gorgeous ladies and their tuneful voices.

Spreading like wildfire, the video has more than 70,000 views.

The song is question is from the movie Masoom, which was released in 1983. The Bollywood film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Saeed Jaffrey, and Supriya Pathak in lead roles.