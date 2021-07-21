COAS Bajwa condoles demise of senior journalist Arif Nizami

06:15 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
COAS Bajwa condoles demise of senior journalist Arif Nizami
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday expressed condolence on the sad demise of senior journalist Arif Nizam, said military’s media wing in a statement.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS said: “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”.

Seasoned journalist and the founder of Pakistan Today Arif Nizami passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac in Lahore, his family said.

Reports in local media quoted family sources said the senior journalist was admitted at a private medical facility for the last three weeks in the provincial capital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The deceased was the son of Hameed Nizami - the founder of the Nawa-i-Waqt Group of newspapers. The details of the funeral prayers will be revealed in due course.

Condolence messages began pouring in immediately after the news of his demise. Prime Minister Imran Khan offered his condolence and prayers to the family.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of veteran journalist, editor, and political commentator Arif Nizami. My condolences and prayers go to his family”, Khan wrote on Twitter.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry mentioned that ‘he had a long relationship with the seasoned journalist.

Taking it to the microblogging platform, Chaudhry wrote “I am heartbroken to hear of the demise of Nizami Sahab. I had a long relationship with him. His father Hameed Nizami and my grandfather Chaudhry Owais were friends from Pakistan movement days. May God have mercy on the elders”.

