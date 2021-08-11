Smart way to beat the summer heat with Haier Air Conditioner

Haier continues to make the lives of its customers simpler by introducing the best, environmentally friendly and innovative products. Haier has always worked with a mission to keep its customers satisfied and which is why it continues to lead the appliances market.

Haier, the global leader in Home Appliances augments its Air conditioner line-up by introducing the new Haier Yunding Series that comes up with BNT which gives balanced temperature. The main feature of this series is vertical airflow which will help you escape summers and will be your comfort partner. It also has Built in Air Purifier equipped with super IFD that cleans the air itself and throw fresh air. It has Haier Patent Self Cleaning Feature clean the AC Evaporator on a single click and provide healthy air. It has a Super Quiet feature so you can do your task without being disturbed. It has an elegant design that also doesn’t takes up much space of your room.

Haier Air conditioners also launched Haier Duzin Series which comes with a Super quiet feature; now you can sleep or do your work without any noise disturb. It also has WIFI Control which helps you operate it anytime and from anywhere. It also has the vertical flow feature along with 3D airflow to provide cooling and heating effect to every corner of your place.

Inside the AC, it can create a breeding ground for bacteria and mold which can cause bad throat, difficulty in breathing, headache and can cause weakness. You can avoid it by a though cleaning manually or you can just lie down and press Haier AC self-cleaning button. Haier has already been providing its customers the ease to clean their air conditioners using self-clean technology and the touch of a single button. So, you can enjoy a cool and healthy summer.

Haier is also offering Free Fast and Professional installation on our domestic Air Conditioners, saving you from the hassle of spending an extra amount on the installation and ensuring that all air conditioners that are bought are installed by professionals. So why wait on this amazing offer?

Breath Healthy and Stay Healthy with Haier!

