Imran Abbas enthralls fans with his melodious voice
Web Desk
05:29 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Imran Abbas enthralls fans with his melodious voice
Share

Imran Abbas has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for himself in the entertainment industry. Riding high on the success of his drama serials, the handsome actor is blessed with vocal talent too.

The heartthrob has been quite active lately. Apart from hosting a Ramadan show in Turkey to interacting with fans, the 38-year-old star is now winning hearts with him singing the song 'Do Pal' .

Spreading like wildfire, Imran's massive fan following is mesmerized by the actor's melodious voice.

An impressive acting resume for the Thora sa Haq star, the talent powerhouse is equally blessed with vocal skills as well and the latest viral video is proof.

Showcasing his hidden singing talent, the 38-year-old won hearts as he sang the song on the sets of his upcoming drama serial.

On the work front, Imran is all set to star in the drama serial Tumhare Husn ke Naam alongside Saba Qamar and Asad Siddiqui.

Imran Abbas wins Saba Qamar’s heart with ... 07:00 PM | 11 Jul, 2021

Pakistani star actor Imran Abbas has won the hearts of Saba Qamar with his singing skills. Imran Abbas took to his ...

More From This Category
Sana Khan and Mufti Anas delight fans with ...
07:03 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Junaid Safdar weds Ayesha Saif – Date announced ...
06:08 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Nimra Khan requests fans for prayers as she ...
04:18 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Pakistani stars react to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ...
04:24 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Mehwish Hayat proposes to Leonardo DiCaprio in TV ...
03:52 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Juvaria Abbasi sets internet on fire with new ...
02:49 PM | 11 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Khan and Mufti Anas delight fans with pictures from their Maldives trip
07:03 PM | 11 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr