Junaid Safdar weds Ayesha Saif – Date announced for Maryam Nawaz’s son Nikkah in London

Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Capt (r) Safdar Awan, will be tying the knot with the daughter of a close family friend later this month.

According to the wedding card, Junaid Safdar will marry Ayesha Saif Khan, daughter of former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Saifur Rehman, on August 22, 2021.

The nikkah ceremony will be held in London; however, Maryam and her husband will not be attending the ceremony since they are not allowed to leave the country.

Their engagement was held on September 16, 2017 at the Defence residence of former accountability official in Lahore.

Only close members of both families had attended the ceremony.