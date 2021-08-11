Junaid Safdar weds Ayesha Saif – Date announced for Maryam Nawaz’s son Nikkah in London
Share
Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Capt (r) Safdar Awan, will be tying the knot with the daughter of a close family friend later this month.
According to the wedding card, Junaid Safdar will marry Ayesha Saif Khan, daughter of former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Saifur Rehman, on August 22, 2021.
The nikkah ceremony will be held in London; however, Maryam and her husband will not be attending the ceremony since they are not allowed to leave the country.
Their engagement was held on September 16, 2017 at the Defence residence of former accountability official in Lahore.
Only close members of both families had attended the ceremony.
Junaid Safdar engaged to daughter of Nawaz's ... 02:04 PM | 19 Sep, 2018
LAHORE - A senior journalist claimed that engagement of Junaid Safdar, son of former first lady Maryam Nawaz, with the ...
- Sana Khan and Mufti Anas delight fans with pictures from their ...07:03 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan to facilitate Afghan peace process, COAS Bajwa says at Corps ...06:32 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
-
-
- Rat bites PPP lawmaker at Pakistan's Parliament Lodges (VIDEO)05:00 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
-
-
- Nimra Khan requests fans for prayers as she admitted to hospital04:18 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021