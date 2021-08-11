Sana Khan and Mufti Anas delight fans with pictures from their Maldives trip
Web Desk
07:03 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Sana Khan and Mufti Anas delight fans with pictures from their Maldives trip
Share

Former Bollywood star Sana Khan has been updating her massive fan following with drop-dead gorgeous pictures along with her husband Mufti Anas.

The beauty has flown to the Maldives on a vacation with her husband and needless to say, Khan is documenting her trip on the islands enthusiastically.

Sharing adorable photos and videos, Sana took to her Instagram handle and shared mesmerizing portraits of the picturesque backdrop of the sea and the cloudy sky.

Looking beyond stunning in her avatars, Khan poses for the camera on the white sands of Maldives in purple hijaab.

Keeping up with her fun travel diaries, the former actor was seen in splits as her husband pushed her in a swing.

"Was expecting love & gentleness but what I got was madness. My stomach & jaws still hurting," 

Back in November last year, Sana got married to Anas Saiyad after announcing her exit from Bollywood. The 32-year-old cited religious reasons for quitting the entertainment industry.

Sana Khan claps back at troll who mocked her ... 02:09 PM | 4 Jun, 2021

Big Boss fame Sana Khan refuses to bend down to unnecessary backlash regarding her 'hijab' as she recently gave a ...

More From This Category
Junaid Safdar weds Ayesha Saif – Date announced ...
06:08 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Imran Abbas enthralls fans with his melodious ...
05:29 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Nimra Khan requests fans for prayers as she ...
04:18 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Pakistani stars react to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ...
04:24 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Mehwish Hayat proposes to Leonardo DiCaprio in TV ...
03:52 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Juvaria Abbasi sets internet on fire with new ...
02:49 PM | 11 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Khan and Mufti Anas delight fans with pictures from their Maldives trip
07:03 PM | 11 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr