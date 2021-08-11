Sana Khan and Mufti Anas delight fans with pictures from their Maldives trip

Former Bollywood star Sana Khan has been updating her massive fan following with drop-dead gorgeous pictures along with her husband Mufti Anas.

The beauty has flown to the Maldives on a vacation with her husband and needless to say, Khan is documenting her trip on the islands enthusiastically.

Sharing adorable photos and videos, Sana took to her Instagram handle and shared mesmerizing portraits of the picturesque backdrop of the sea and the cloudy sky.

Looking beyond stunning in her avatars, Khan poses for the camera on the white sands of Maldives in purple hijaab.

Keeping up with her fun travel diaries, the former actor was seen in splits as her husband pushed her in a swing.

"Was expecting love & gentleness but what I got was madness. My stomach & jaws still hurting,"

Back in November last year, Sana got married to Anas Saiyad after announcing her exit from Bollywood. The 32-year-old cited religious reasons for quitting the entertainment industry.