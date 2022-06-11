Justin Bieber takes break to recover from facial paralysis

NEW YORK – Pop singer Justin Bieber is taking a break from a world tour as the 28-year-old is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face.

The musician shared the update in a recent clip posted to Instagram, saying he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome – which is causing him partial facial paralysis.

He mentioned that it was the virus that attacks the nerve in his ear and facial nerves. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there's full paralysis on this side of my face,” Justin can be heard in the video.

The Believe singer mentioned doing facial exercises and taking some time off from work to get back to 100 percent.

The 28-year-old however did not mention the recovery timeline given by his physician.

Medical experts claimed that a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of the ears. It can cause painful rash, and facial paralysis besides hearing loss in the affected ear.

Earlier, the wife of the pop star, Hailey Bieber, suffered a mini-stroke. She was hospitalized due to a small blood clot in her brain.