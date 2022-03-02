Hailey Baldwin pens a heartwarming birthday note for husband Justin Bieber
Canadian bonafide pop star Justin Bieber is celebrating his 28 birthday and the music sensation who is touted as one of the most cherished singers globally was showered with birthday love and best wishes.
For Biber's special day, wifey Hailey Bieber was the first one to wish her husband as she shared adorable pictures to mark the special day.
The supermodel took to Instagram and shared unseen photos including his childhood pictures to wish him a very happy birthday.
"Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28", she captioned.
Back on September 30, 2019, Justin and Hailey got married in a star-studded South Carolina wedding ceremony. They got engaged in July 2018 and had started dating in 2015.
