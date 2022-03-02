Three martyred, 25 injured in explosion near police van in Quetta

QUETTA – At least three people were martyred and more than 25 injured in an explosion near a police van on Jinnah Road in the Balochistan capital.

Some reports suggested a DSP of Quetta police was among the martyred. However, there was no confirmation of these reports until Wednesday evening.

The explosion occurred near a police van and the nearby shops caught fire soon after the explosion. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Quetta Fida Hassan said all injured people had been shifted to Quetta's Civil Hospital.

He said an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the blast. "Two-and-a-half to three kilogrammes of explosive material was used in the IED," he said.

The medical superintendent of the hospital said 25 injured people were brought to the hospital for treatment and six of them were in a critical condition.

According to the police, security personnel surrounded Jinnah Road and its surrounding streets after the explosion.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident and expressed grief at the loss of innocent lives. He directed the Balochistan Police inspector general to submit a detailed report on the incident. He also told the police to ensure improved security throughout the city.

The chief minister also directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail condemned the Quetta blast and extended condolences to the families of those killed in the blast. He prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.