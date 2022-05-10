World Bank assures support to economic reforms in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The World Bank has assured full support to implement the projects funded by the institution and the economic reforms in Pakistan.

The understanding came during a meeting between the World Bank Regional Vice President for South Asia, Hartwig Schafer with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Dr Mohammad Jahanzeb Khan in Islamabad, reported Radio Pakistan.

A statement issued in Islamabad said they discussed the country’s development priorities and support to Pakistan’s ambitious reform program on economic growth strategy.

Dr Mohammad Jahanzeb urged the World Bank to continue to support the government of Pakistan in order to implement the projects.

During the meeting Hartwig Schafer appreciated the steps taken by the Planning Commission in various sectors especially in Agriculture and Gender.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission briefed the delegation about the development in various sectors including energy, climate change, education, health, Agriculture and others.