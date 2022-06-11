Pakistan's Navid Hanif appointed as UN Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development

Pakistan's Navid Hanif appointed as UN Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development
Source: United Nations
NEW YORK – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment of Mr. Navid Hanif of Pakistan as Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development in the Department of Economic and Social Affairs.  

According to a Press Release issued by UNHQ "He succeeds Elliot Harris of Trinidad and Tobago to whom the Secretary-General wishes to extend his appreciation and gratitude for his dedication and commitment.

Mr. Hanif brings to the position more than 30 years of experience in national and international Civil Service, encompassing analytical work, policy-making, programme planning, capacity development, multilateral diplomacy and extensive knowledge of the United Nations system."

Mr. Hanif is currently the Director of the Financing for Sustainable Development Office in the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.  He was previously the Director of Office of ECOSOC Support and Coordination and prior to that was the first Head of the Strategic Planning Unit in the Office of the Under-Secretary-General.  He served in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General as a member of the team for the 2005 World Summit.  He also held a number of positions in the United Nations bodies, including the Vice-Chair of the High-Level Committee on Programmes. 

Before joining the United Nations, Mr. Hanif served in his country’s Diplomatic Service, including as a delegate at its Permanent Mission to the United Nations. 

He holds a master’s degree in International Political Economy from Columbia University, New York, and a second master’s degree in English Literature from Government College, Lahore.

