Ushna Shah defends her stance on forgiveness for Feroze Khan

Noor Fatima 11:59 PM | 9 Apr, 2023
Source: Instagram

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah had publicly apologised to the "uninvited" photographer who breached her privacy at her Nikah ceremony and gained sympathy from all those criticising her wedding dress.

The actress took no time to besmirch herself with intransigence about forgiving her Habs co-star Feroze Khan, who has been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan. The gesture was not met with a positive response.

Shah, 33, believes that her actions do not warrant a justification and suggested people to go about their business.

The actors were recently spotted together, hinting that they have revived their friendship.

The Bashar Momin famed actress had initially tweeted in support of Sultan and her children, but now she has changed her stance and is quite unapologetic about her decision — just like she was about her Mughal era inspired wedding look.

Social media users, however, did not buy the Mere Khwabon Ka Diya star's story about Khan and criticised her through and through for which she sent out a statement to clear the air once and for all.

The Ab Kar Meri Rafugari star had enough of the trolling and took to Instagram to share her thoughts. She wrote, "This Ramzan, I've stood up to a powerful corporation in solidarity with a woman who lost her father to them. I've stood up for a friend taken into custody unjustly. And I've urged people to not abuse an ex colleague who allegedly wronged a woman, to a point where we might lose him like we lost Amir Liaquat- I have urged people not go to the other end of extreme from which there is no turning back, for I have seen what social media does; the punishment of stealing may be chopping hands, we tend to chop heads. The backlash at my choice to wear the supposed "Indian style lehenga" and dance at my own wedding, was prime example."

"So when hundreds of thousands of people abuse a person for whatever they allegedly did and abuse their family relentlessly, day and night, non-stop. I know what that can do and it isn't fair punishment. What I stand for is as per my own conscience. I'm allowed my own introspection, even if it faces backlash. I don't have to adhere to the extreme right or left. I won't apologise for it. I am not an "abuser sympathiser", I am a human sympathiser, and I don't believe in killing people for a crime that doesn't warrant an execution, even if the alleged criminal was found guilty," added the Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain actress.

"I've had enough of faceless mob-justice, the world has become too ugly and toxic, from the extreme conservative end to the extreme woke end. I have a voice, I will lend it to any cause I see fit, be it animals, be it women who are allegedly wronged, be it actors who passed away and deserved (and vocally expected) more recognition from the people I work for, be it alleged wrong-doers who are being punished too extremely. This is how I am wired, this is how I can face myself and my God. If my voice bothers the world, don't make news out of it. I will not sell out my conscience," Shah concluded.

Apart from the blockbuster drama serial Habs, Khan and Shah worked in Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain (season 2, episode 25). 

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

