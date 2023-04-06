Ushna Shah asks fans to forgive Feroze Khan

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah, who previously expressed support for Feroze Khan's former wife Syeda Aliza Sultan, has now come forward in support of her Habs co-star.

Drawing on religious teachings of forgiveness, Ushna used the example of the late televangelist Aamir Liaquat to encourage fans to forgive Feroze before it's too late. She warned that failure to do so may result in "blood on their hands".

Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan were both featured in the popular drama series "Habs", which topped the TRP charts. However, Feroze Khan's personal life became the subject of intense scrutiny after his divorce and children's custody case became public.

Ushna also spoke out against online bullying and made it clear that she would not participate in or encourage such behaviour towards Feroze. She emphasized that the damage caused by online bullying is irreparable and that she has personally experienced its negative effects.

On Thursday night, Ushna posted a picture with Feroze from the gym on her Instagram Story along with a quote from a hadith. The quote stressed the importance of forgiveness and mercy during the holy month of Ramadan. Ushna's message seemed to indicate that she had forgiven Feroze and hoped that others would follow suit.

In another Instagram Story, Ushna Shah shared a picture of Aamir Liaquat to emphasize the repercussions of hate and online bullying. She reminded her followers that those who engage in punishing, trolling, and bullying have a responsibility for the outcome of their actions. Ushna also stressed that those who knew Aamir and did not forgive him when he was in pain are equally responsible for his fate.

She added that while we cannot undo a lost life, we can learn from it and strive not to repeat the same mistakes. It is a poignant reminder that online hate and harassment can have real-world consequences, and it is crucial to practice empathy and forgiveness in all aspects of life. Ushna's message highlights the importance of taking responsibility for one's actions and promoting a culture of kindness and understanding.

Last year, when Aliza Sultan submitted evidence of alleged physical abuse by her ex-husband, Feroze Khan, many celebrities, including Ushna Shah, spoke out against domestic violence on social media. Ushna expressed her shock at the news and tweeted her support for Aliza, saying that nothing could justify violence against women. She also extended her support to Aliza's family.

However, Ushna isn't the only one to have had a change of heart regarding Feroze. Recently, actor Muneeb Butt, who had previously served a legal notice on Feroze for leaking private information about his wife and sister-in-law, dropped all charges against the Gul-e-Rana actor. Muneeb acknowledged that the privacy breach was a mistake and stated that Feroze had never intended to cause any harm or mental distress to his colleagues. The Sar-e-Rah actor also urged people to wait for the courts to decide on Feroze and Aliza's case.