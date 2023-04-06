Ushna Shah asks fans to forgive Feroze Khan

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah, who previously expressed support for Feroze Khan's former wife Syeda Aliza Sultan, has now come forward in support of her Habs co-star.
Drawing on religious teachings of forgiveness, Ushna used the example of the late televangelist Aamir Liaquat to encourage fans to forgive Feroze before it's too late. She warned that failure to do so may result in "blood on their hands".
Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan were both featured in the popular drama series "Habs", which topped the TRP charts. However, Feroze Khan's personal life became the subject of intense scrutiny after his divorce and children's custody case became public.
Ushna also spoke out against online bullying and made it clear that she would not participate in or encourage such behaviour towards Feroze. She emphasized that the damage caused by online bullying is irreparable and that she has personally experienced its negative effects.
On Thursday night, Ushna posted a picture with Feroze from the gym on her Instagram Story along with a quote from a hadith. The quote stressed the importance of forgiveness and mercy during the holy month of Ramadan. Ushna's message seemed to indicate that she had forgiven Feroze and hoped that others would follow suit.
In another Instagram Story, Ushna Shah shared a picture of Aamir Liaquat to emphasize the repercussions of hate and online bullying. She reminded her followers that those who engage in punishing, trolling, and bullying have a responsibility for the outcome of their actions. Ushna also stressed that those who knew Aamir and did not forgive him when he was in pain are equally responsible for his fate.
She added that while we cannot undo a lost life, we can learn from it and strive not to repeat the same mistakes. It is a poignant reminder that online hate and harassment can have real-world consequences, and it is crucial to practice empathy and forgiveness in all aspects of life. Ushna's message highlights the importance of taking responsibility for one's actions and promoting a culture of kindness and understanding.
Last year, when Aliza Sultan submitted evidence of alleged physical abuse by her ex-husband, Feroze Khan, many celebrities, including Ushna Shah, spoke out against domestic violence on social media. Ushna expressed her shock at the news and tweeted her support for Aliza, saying that nothing could justify violence against women. She also extended her support to Aliza's family.
However, Ushna isn't the only one to have had a change of heart regarding Feroze. Recently, actor Muneeb Butt, who had previously served a legal notice on Feroze for leaking private information about his wife and sister-in-law, dropped all charges against the Gul-e-Rana actor. Muneeb acknowledged that the privacy breach was a mistake and stated that Feroze had never intended to cause any harm or mental distress to his colleagues. The Sar-e-Rah actor also urged people to wait for the courts to decide on Feroze and Aliza's case.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 6, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
