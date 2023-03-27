Muneeb Butt, Aiman, Minal, Mohsin Ikram drop charges against Feroze Khan

Feroze Khan recently took to Instagram to apologise and explain his side of the story after public disclosure of personal details of several celebrities. He expressed regret for taking action against those who supported his ex-wife and posted a detailed apology on his Instagram account.
In the post shared on Sunday, Khan stated, "On January 17, 2023, a legal notice of defamation (drafted by my former legal team) was posted from my [Instagram]. Somehow, I failed to notice that the said notice contained the personal details of the recipients including their phone numbers. As soon as I realized, I deleted the post immediately within minutes."
Later on, Muneeb Butt, the actor who had taken legal action against Feroze Khan for sharing personal information about him, his wife Aiman Khan and sister-in-law Minal Khan, announced that he has dropped all charges against Khan. In a statement shared on Instagram, Butt stated that Khan did not intend to cause him or his family any pain or mental distress and that he believes it was a mistake.
Butt also urged people to have faith in the judicial system and respect Khan and his former wife Aliza Sultan's privacy, asking them to refrain from making any comments.
Additionally, Aiman and Minal shared identical statements on their respective Instagram accounts, stating that they too had dropped all charges against Khan and urged everyone to respect their privacy.
Minal’s husband, actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, had shared a similar statement.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|23.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
