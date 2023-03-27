Search

Muneeb Butt, Aiman, Minal, Mohsin Ikram drop charges against Feroze Khan

27 Mar, 2023
Feroze Khan recently took to Instagram to apologise and explain his side of the story after public disclosure of personal details of several celebrities. He expressed regret for taking action against those who supported his ex-wife and posted a detailed apology on his Instagram account.

In the post shared on Sunday, Khan stated, "On January 17, 2023, a legal notice of defamation (drafted by my former legal team) was posted from my [Instagram]. Somehow, I failed to notice that the said notice contained the personal details of the recipients including their phone numbers. As soon as I realized, I deleted the post immediately within minutes."

Later on, Muneeb Butt, the actor who had taken legal action against Feroze Khan for sharing personal information about him, his wife Aiman Khan and sister-in-law Minal Khan, announced that he has dropped all charges against Khan. In a statement shared on Instagram, Butt stated that Khan did not intend to cause him or his family any pain or mental distress and that he believes it was a mistake.

Butt also urged people to have faith in the judicial system and respect Khan and his former wife Aliza Sultan's privacy, asking them to refrain from making any comments.

Additionally, Aiman and Minal shared identical statements on their respective Instagram accounts, stating that they too had dropped all charges against Khan and urged everyone to respect their privacy.

Minal’s husband, actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, had shared a similar statement.

