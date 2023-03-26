Muneeb Butt ends feud with Feroze Khan after dropping charges in data leak case

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Feroze Khan recently shared the legal document on his social media, publicly sharing the addresses and personal contact numbers of actors which prompted legal action from showbiz stars including Muneeb Butt.

The incident made headlines, putting Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor in a bad light; however, the case sees a volte-face now as actor Muneeb Butt shared a statement on his social media, announcing to settle legal tussle with Feroze.

In a statement, he said “I Muneeb butt and family hereby state, that to give us pain and mental distress was not Feroze Khan intention. It was a mistake, I announce to drop all the charges."

He also maintained that “Honourable judiciary is still hearing Feroze Khan and Syeda Alizay’s case, we have full faith in our judicial system. The verdict court will give, we will stand by that. It's their private matter and everyone should respect their privacy and restrain from commenting.”

A picture was also shared showing the Sar-e-Rah actor posing with Feroze Khan and Sahibzada Sultan.

Feroze also shared a post, saying he failed to notice that the legal notice carried personal details of the actors when it was shared online. "As soon as I realised, I deleted the post immediately within minutes," Khan said, apologizing if any of his colleagues had to go through any inconvinience.

For the unversed, Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Alizay Sultan tangled in domestic violence allegations, as the latter accused the Lollywood star for physical abuse.

As the matter garnered heat online, Feroze faced backlash from industry peers who demanded a ban on the actor until the issue was resolved.