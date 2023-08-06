Indian actress Ileana D'Cruz welcomes her first baby

Congratulations are in order for renowned Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz who welcomed her first child a few days ago. The star welcomed her bundle of joy into the world and shared the heartwarming news with her 16 million fans on Instagram.

The 36-year-old star shared a picture of her newborn son peacefully sleeping, and also revealed his name, Koa Pheonix Dolan. D'Cruz welcomed her son on August 1.

Embracing motherhood, the Barfi actress couldn't find words to "explain" her happiness.

"No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world," wrote D'Cruz in the caption of her Instagram post. "Hearts beyond full."

Netizens including Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi, Athiya Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nargis Fakhri and Malaika Arora among others congratulated the mommy-of-one.

Although D'Cruz stays lowkey about her private life, she did share her son's picture, especially when she doesn't post much about her current romantic partner, Michael Dolan.

On the professional front, D'Cruz was recently seen in The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Her next projects include Unfair And Lovely opposite Randeep Hooda.