From Jodhpur to Karachi: Indian-Pakistani couple introduces online marriage

Looks like Pakistan's Seema Haider has done the most for all the ladies around the world. While Haider moved to India — giving Anju the courage to move to Pakistan for Nasrullah — another cross-border marriage wowed the nations this weekend.

According to Hindustan Times, a Pakistani woman, Ameena from Karachi, married Indian man Muhammad Arbaaz. While the matrimonial union seems average news, it is their virtual marriage rituals that make them stand out.

The reason for an online wedding between Ameena and Arbaaz was because the former failed to obtain a visa of India. However, this did not stop the families from uniting.

According to Indian media portals, Arbaaz is a resident of Jodhpur city of Rajasthan and his family is related to Ameena’s family in Pakistan. One of Arbaaz's family members is already married to a girl from Pakistan.

“A grandson of mine is a chartered accountant, who is married to a girl from Pakistan. Seeing their happiness, Ameena’s family asked our son’s hand in marriage, which we accepted,” Arbaaz’s father Mohammad Afzal told the media.

Despite that virtual nature of the wedding, Arbaaz arrived in Jodhpur’s Oswal Samaj Bhawan with his procession. The groom, who is a desktop publishing operator (DTP), said that Ameena would apply for visa to unite with him.

“I didn’t marry in Pakistan as it would not be recognised and we would have to remarry on reaching India,” he told.

“Hence, we got married online and obtained a certificate from the cleric, which is legal,” he said.