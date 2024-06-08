Search

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's video with daughter goes viral

04:30 PM | 8 Jun, 2024
A heartwarming video of Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and renowned Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with their daughter Vamika has gone viral on social media, leaving fans emotional.

Virat Kohli is currently in New York for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma and their two children. Recently, the couple was spotted at a New York hotel with their daughter Vamika. The video, which has since gained widespread attention, shows Anushka and Virat holding Vamika's hand as they enter the hotel. The footage was taken from a distance, discreetly, which is why Vamika's face is not visible.

Fans of the couple, affectionately known as "Virushka," were moved by the video. They commented on how quickly Vamika is growing up and admired her long, thick hair.

Supporters expressed their emotions and delight on social media, highlighting their excitement to see glimpses of the family together.

This sighting comes shortly after the birth of their son earlier this year on February 15th. The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy on social media on February 20th. Their first daughter, Vamika, was born in January 2021.

Fans continue to shower the family with love and admiration as they cherish these rare moments shared with the public.

04:54 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Court orders judicial remand for Sarim Burney in trafficking case

