Pakistan’s first veiled woman rapper Eva B ties the knot with musician Mudassar Qureshi

Web Desk 04:25 PM | 30 Jan, 2023
Source: Instagram

Pakistan's first female rapper, Eva B announced her engagement to musician Mudassar Qureshi last December 2022, and now she has reposted a friend's Instagram Story showing her rukhsati ceremony.

The Kana Yaari crooner announced her marriage on Instagram with a picture of her henna design. "Finally! Alhamdulillah," wrote the Rozi singer, also tagging her now-husband Mudassar in the post.

In the viral videos, she is seen donning a classic red outfit with intricate golden and green embellishments. She accessorized with golden bangles and a watch to complete the look.

Popular makeup artist Waqar Hussain shared photos of Eva B in stunning bridal attire, captioning one with "First Look!" He also posted an image showcasing the Balochi star's henna design for her wedding day.  

Inspired by ace rappers Eminem and Queen Latifah, the young rapper rose to fame with Coke Studio’s latest season. Eva now racked up millions of views and becomes the first Baloch artist to get featured in the prestigious Times Square Billboard.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Dec-2022/pakistani-veiled-woman-rapper-eva-b-gets-engaged-to-musician-mudassar-qureshi

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

