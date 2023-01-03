Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari's New Year video ensues hilarity on the internet

Arguably the quirkiest most lovable couple in Lollywood is Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari. While everybody else resorted to lavish parties and dinners to celebrate New Year, the power couple had the funniest way to welcome 2023.
With a comical dig taken at the price hikes, inflation, and economic recession in the country, the duo lip-synced and danced to an improv of the cult classic Punjabi song Dil Luteya.
Kickstarting 2023 by ensuing hilarity, the Parizaad diva and the Shahrukh Ki Saliyan actor had Lollywood actors with the likes of Urwa Hocane, Aiman Muneeb, Nazish Jahangir, Minal Ahsan, Nida Yasir, and social media users in fits of laughter. The video features Teri Meri Kahani actress lip-syncing the lyrics while her dashing husband jumped in for the chorus.
For starters, the audio was inspired by Pakistani TikToker, Arzu Fatima.
On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Tum Ho Wajah, Fitrat, Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar, and Mushkil.
Ali, on the other hand, was seen in Makafaat, Dikhawa, Gustakh, Kasa-e-Dil, Dil Tanha Tanha, Rang Mahal, and Bebaak.
