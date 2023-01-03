Search

Pakistan Army officer files defamation case in London high court against Major (r) Adil Raja

11:59 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
Source: A file photo of Major (retd) Adil Raja (Twitter)

LONDON – A serving officer of Pakistan Army has filed a defamation case in London high court against Major (retired) Adil Farooq Raja for levelling baseless allegations against him, according to a media report.

The ex-serviceman turned Youtuber, in one of his vlogs in June last year, had accused Brigadier Rashid Naseer -- currently heading the intelligence command of Pakistan Army’s Inter- Services Intelligence (ISI) in the province of Punjab -- and former Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa of systematic electoral rigging and horse-trading against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Raja, who runs a Youtube page and Twitter handle with the name of @soldierspeaks, also accused the senior intelligence officer of holding secret meetings with Asif Ali Zardari to manipulate Punjab by-elections.

According to court papers, Major (retired) Adil Raja started his campaign against Brigadier Rashid Naseer on 14 June 2022 when Adil Raja alleged in a tweet that the ISI’s Sector Commander Punjab “has taken complete occupation of the Lahore High Court " to rig the upcoming elections.

On 19 June 2022, Adil Raja alleged that “allegedly ISI Sector Commander Punjab Brig Rashid Naseer had several meetings with Asif Ali Zardari during the latter's current stay at Lahore. Subjt: Elections Manipulation” and he went on to post a link of his YouTube video making further allegations.  

In a report, Geo News claimed that Brigadier Rashid Naseer filed case at the court through his UK lawyers on 11 August 2022. 

In his defamation claim, the senior military officer has denied each and every allegation against him as false.

Raja had been living in self exile in London since April last year after developing differences with his own former organisation and since then he has done several controversial broadcasts making allegations about “regime change” conspiracy, naming several serving military officers.

His latest vlogs about former top military officers and their alleged relationships with top models and actors in the country have stirred a storm in Pakistan. 

Adil Raja hits back after being threatened by Kubra Khan with a defamation case

