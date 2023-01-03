Adil Raja hits back after being threatened by Kubra Khan with a defamation case

Former military man and YouTuber Adil Raja has reacted over actors’ backlash after his first clip went viral in which he made several statements against the former top leadership of the Pakisan Army.
Raja, who lives in self-exile in the United Kingdom, said his clip sparked an unwanted frenzy on social media. Raja started by condemning the trolls and smear campaigns that poured in after his first clip went viral.
As the clip progressed, Adil mentioned a source, who he introduced as a former military officer, who cautioned him to be aware of legal proceedings in Britain as powerful quarters come with ‘Plan B’, in another bid to gag the dissenting voice.
Without being hesitated by the already legal tussles, Raja named an incumbent intelligence official who filed a defamation campaign against him in the UK.
Delving into details about his vlog that becomes the talk of the town, Major (r) Adil pointed out that the trolls on social media and defamation campaigns aim to divert attention from the key issue – that is showbiz persons being used as 'honey traps' by the establishment.
The self-acclaimed geo-political analyst claimed to be a ‘champion of women rights’, saying he always opposed such trends, and this time it’s his enemies' gambit to malign him for being the thorn in their flesh.
Addressing the backlash and fierce response from the showbiz fraternity, he said “I have not mentioned any name, rather use initials.” Narrating Kubra’s response and threat about a defamation suit, he called out the Ehd-e-Wafa star over hurling the threat about 'leaked videos'.
“What leaked videos are you talking about” he asked, reiterating that he never mentioned any leaked clips.
Raja then reprimanded Kubra, saying he never mentioned her name, and she clearly holds him responsible for the commotion. He then pointed out Kubra’s post in which he asked the YouTuber to share evidence about the claims, and in response cross-questioned the actor to share evidence where he named her in the viral vlog.
Raja, who sounds frustrated in the middle of the clip, then asked about his alleged statement on which the actor demanded a response within three days. Justifying his stance of using initials, he then called on Kubra to prove that initials indicated her name.
He continued saying that it was Kubra who defamed him. Taking a jibe at her, Raja then asked her to come to the UK for a defamation suit. ‘So Bismillah’ (Bring it on), he can be heard saying.
He further accused the actor of defaming him on social media, saying he is being called out and dragged into #MeToo movement. Before concluding his response clip, Adil said, he also discussed all matters with his lawyers and is ready for legal battle.
On Monday, several trolls started smear campaigns against Pakistani divas, linking them with Raja's first clip, which also prompted a strong reaction from actors.
