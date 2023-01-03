Saba Qamar steals hearts with new sizzling photos in ivory saree

Saba Qamar has been around in the industry for some time but it took a mega-hit drama like Cheekh and Kamli to land her the much-deserved fame and spotlight she has now.

The Baaghi actor has become the quintessential choice for numerous brands with our timelines studded with portraits of her. Her eastern style and gorgeous looks have also grabbed massive attention.

Recently, Qamar attended her friend’s wedding to share her wishes and blessings for the new couple. Needless to say, the Fraud actor dazzled in the beautiful ivory gold saari and dewy makeup look. Here are some beautiful pictures of Saba from her friend’s wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ParagonStudio (@paragonstudioofficial)

\

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

On the work front, Saba Qamar has been lauded for her recent works including Manto, Cheekh and Fraud to name a few.