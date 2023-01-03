Search

CTD Punjab director, inspector martyred in Khanewal terrorist attack

06:53 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
Source: File Photo

MULTAN – Two officers of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab were martyred in a firing incident in south Punjab on Tuesday.

A CTD official confirmed that a director and an inspector lost their lives after terrorists targeted them at a hotel near Khanewal. The inspector has been identified as Nasir Abbas.

Security forces have launched an investigation into the incident that comes when Pakistan is facing rising trend of militant activities in different parts of the country.

A day earlier, the National Security Committee expressed resolve to deal with the terrorists with iron hands.

NSC huddle: Civil-military leadership resolves to rid Pakistan of terrorism, economic crisis

Last month, Pakistan Army commandos killed 25 Taliban militants during an operation to free anti-terrorism police officers who were held hostage inside a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s CTD compound in Bannu for three days.

Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the new director-general of ISPR, in a stattemnt said the militants who overpowered prison officials, seized their weapons and demanded a safe passage to neighbouring Afghanistan were killed in the hour-long operation.

25 terrorists killed in Pakistan Army operation at CTD compound in Bannu: DG ISPR

