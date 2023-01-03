Early closure of markets: Punjab rejects Centre's energy conservation plan

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Tuesday refused to accept the federal government’s decision regarding early closure of markets, hotels and marriage halls as part of its energy saving plan to cut dependency on imported fuel for power generation.
The reaction from the provincial government where PTI is in power comes after the Centre announced the closure of markets at 8:30pm and wedding halls at 10pm. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while announcing the energy conservation plan said implementing the new schedule for markets and halls would help Pakistan save Rs62 billion.
Reacting to the federal government’s decision, Punjab senior minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said the provincial government was not taken on board in this regard. He said the Punjab government would discuss the matter with traders and representatives of chambers of commerce before taking the decision about closure of markets.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said the provincial government was yet to take a decision about implementing the Centre’s decision. Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the special assistant to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said: “We are have already placed in measure to conserve energy in the province”.
On the other hand, All-Pakistan Anjuman Tajiran (APAT) President Ajmal Balochh has also rejected the decision regarding earlier closure of markets, asserting that the shops and restaurants will not close before 10pm and 11pm, respectively.
He said that the PDM-led government had taken unilateral decisioni as the traders’ association had already submitted its reservations in this regard. He said the government should limit its power consumption instead of imposing curbs on traders.
He highlighted that the business community purchases the most expensive electricity, and therefore, favourable strategies should be nade for them.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 03, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.6
|235.85
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.50
|156.80
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.16
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,250.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
