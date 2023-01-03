Search

Pakistan

Early closure of markets: Punjab rejects Centre's energy conservation plan

Web Desk 07:58 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
Early closure of markets: Punjab rejects Centre's energy conservation plan
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Tuesday refused to accept the federal government’s decision regarding early closure of markets, hotels and marriage halls as part of its energy saving plan to cut dependency on imported fuel for power generation.

The reaction from the provincial government where PTI is in power comes after the Centre announced the closure of markets at 8:30pm and wedding halls at 10pm. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while announcing the energy conservation plan said implementing the new schedule for markets and halls would help Pakistan save Rs62 billion.

Reacting to the federal government’s decision, Punjab senior minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said the provincial government was not taken on board in this regard. He said the Punjab government would discuss the matter with traders and representatives of chambers of commerce before taking the decision about closure of markets.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said the provincial government was yet to take a decision about implementing the Centre’s decision. Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the special assistant to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said: “We are have already placed in measure to conserve energy in the province”.

On the other hand, All-Pakistan Anjuman Tajiran (APAT) President Ajmal Balochh has also rejected the decision regarding earlier closure of markets, asserting that the shops and restaurants will not close before 10pm and 11pm, respectively.

He said that the PDM-led government had taken unilateral decisioni as the traders’ association had already submitted its reservations in this regard. He said the government should limit its power consumption instead of imposing curbs on traders.

He highlighted that the business community purchases the most expensive electricity, and therefore, favourable strategies should be nade for them.

Markets to be closed at 8:30pm and wedding halls at 10pm as govt approves energy conservation plan 

Pakistan

CTD Punjab director, inspector martyred in Khanewal terrorist attack

07:11 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Markets to be closed at 8:30pm and wedding halls at 10pm as govt approves energy conservation plan 

02:50 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

PML-N withdraws no-trust motion against Punjab Assembly speaker, deputy speaker

05:49 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Punjab CM Elahi gets cold shoulder from PTI’s ally ahead of no-confidence move

12:32 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Punjab approves Disabilities Act for protection of differently-abled persons

09:51 AM | 2 Jan, 2023

PML-N lawmaker Ch. Ashraf arrested by Punjab ACE in 'land grabbing' case

01:43 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

TV anchor Mishal Bukhari dies of cancer

09:23 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 03, 2023

08:05 AM | 3 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 03, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.6 235.85
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.50 156.80
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.16 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,250.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: